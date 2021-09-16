7 Perfect Scores on this week's Kitchen Cops report

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Action ten Kitchen Cops report where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.

There are 7 Perfect Scores in this week's report.

We stopped by Travis Elementary School on Tarleton to congratulate Cafeteria Manager Imelda Hernandez and her crew for keeping it clean and safe for the kids there.

They have Perfect Score stickers going back nearly ten years, 2012.

We also stopped to deliver a Perfect Score sticker to Los Encinos Elementary School on Dorado.

Congratulations to them.

We also visited the Solomon Coles School on Winnebago where Janie Yanez is a one woman crew.

Coles has been recognized many times before.

Yanez is proud to earn a sticker, considering that by herself, she preps breakfast and lunch for the students.

She says her day begins at 7;30 and doesn't end till 2;30.

Thanks for keeping it clean and safe for the students, Ms. Yanez.

Ray High School, Carroll High School, Donut World on Ayers, and Chick-fil-A on Saratoga all also earned Perfect Scores as well.

There are 18 places on the A list with scores ranging from 99-91.

Inspectors found 6 violations at La Ribera Mexican Restaurant on Morgan, earning them a score of 87 and the top spot on the B list.

Seafood and Spaghetti Works on 910 Hwy 361 heading into Port A, had 7 violations, including dirty ceiling fixtures above the food oprep area.

That earned them a score of 86.

Taqueria la Tapatia at 5606 Everhart had 13 violations, including the dishwasher needing to be at proper sanitizing level.

So that earned therm a score of 84.

Here's a complete list of this week's scores;

Perfect Scores

--------------------

Chick-fil-A located at 5929 Saratoga

Donut World located at 2317 Ayers

Los Encinos Elementary School located at 1921 Dorado

Mary Carroll High School located at 5301 Weber

Ray High School located at 1002 Texan Trail

Solomon Coles School located at 924 Winnebago

Travis Elementary School located at 1645 Tarlton

A-List

--------

99

----

Wendy’s Old Fashion Hamburgers located at 5934 SPID

98

----

Good N Crisp located at 4010 I-69 Access

Rebel Toad Brewing Co located at 425 William

97

----

The Donut Palace located at 604 Alister

The Exchange located at 224 Mesquite

95

----

McAlister’s Deli located at 5801 Saratoga

Schlotzsky’s located at 5630 Saratoga

The Point located at 601 Chaparral

94

----

Hoegemeyers Barbeque located at 711 Concrete

93

----

My Favorite Muffin & Bagel Café located at 6418 Staples

92

----

Brewster St Icehouse located at 1724 Tancahua

Freebirds World Burrito located at 5425 SPID

Howard’s Bar-B-Que located at 1002 Antelope

Moby Dicks Restaurant located at 517 Alister

Subway located at 3921 Saratoga

Wendy’s Old Fashion Hamburgers located at 6438 Staples

91

----

Hornsby’s Seafood located at 2202 Ayers

Taqueria Jalisco #19 located at 4001 SPID

B-List

--------

87

---

La Ribera Restaurante #2 located at 1602 Morgan

Violations include:

Items in walk-in coolers need to be covered

Chemicals and medicines should not be stored above food prep area

Label and date all items

All units need thermometers

Dishwasher needs to be at proper sanitizing level

Dishes and pans need to be cleaned properly and dried before storing

86

----

Seafood & Spaghetti Works located at 910 Hwy 361

Violations include:

Dirty ceiling & fixtures above food prep areas

Dirty pizza oven

Provide a valid food managers card

Provide valid food handlers cards

Clean fan frill guards on ceiling in walk-in cooler

All food handlers must wear an adequate hair restraints

Corroded shelf racks in reach-in coolers need to be replaced or repaired and kept clean

84

----

Taqueria La Tapatia #2 at 5606 Everhart

Violations include:

Products in walk-in cooler & deli cooler at wrong temperature

Food needs to be covered at all times

Dishes and pans need to be cleaned properly and dried before storing

Dishwasher needs to be at proper sanitizing level

Dirty can opener

All units need visible thermometers

Gnats at bar

Employees must use drinking cups with lids

Employees with facial hair must wear beard restraints

Store wiping towels properly

Ceiling tiles need repaired

Areas behind equipment needs to be cleaned

Paper towels needed in restrooms

