7 Perfect Scores on this week's Kitchen Cops report

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Action ten Kitchen Cops report where we see who's been keeping it clean, and who needs to clean it up.
There are 7 Perfect Scores in this week's report.
We stopped by Travis Elementary School on Tarleton to congratulate Cafeteria Manager Imelda Hernandez and her crew for keeping it clean and safe for the kids there.
They have Perfect Score stickers going back nearly ten years, 2012.
We also stopped to deliver a Perfect Score sticker to Los Encinos Elementary School on Dorado.
Congratulations to them.
We also visited the Solomon Coles School on Winnebago where Janie Yanez is a one woman crew.
Coles has been recognized many times before.
Yanez is proud to earn a sticker, considering that by herself, she preps breakfast and lunch for the students.
She says her day begins at 7;30 and doesn't end till 2;30.
Thanks for keeping it clean and safe for the students, Ms. Yanez.
Ray High School, Carroll High School, Donut World on Ayers, and Chick-fil-A on Saratoga all also earned Perfect Scores as well.
There are 18 places on the A list with scores ranging from 99-91.
Inspectors found 6 violations at La Ribera Mexican Restaurant on Morgan, earning them a score of 87 and the top spot on the B list.
Seafood and Spaghetti Works on 910 Hwy 361 heading into Port A, had 7 violations, including dirty ceiling fixtures above the food oprep area.
That earned them a score of 86.
Taqueria la Tapatia at 5606 Everhart had 13 violations, including the dishwasher needing to be at proper sanitizing level.
So that earned therm a score of 84.
Here's a complete list of this week's scores;
Perfect Scores
--------------------
Chick-fil-A located at 5929 Saratoga
Donut World located at 2317 Ayers
Los Encinos Elementary School located at 1921 Dorado
Mary Carroll High School located at 5301 Weber
Ray High School located at 1002 Texan Trail
Solomon Coles School located at 924 Winnebago
Travis Elementary School located at 1645 Tarlton
A-List
--------
99
----
Wendy’s Old Fashion Hamburgers located at 5934 SPID
98
----
Good N Crisp located at 4010 I-69 Access
Rebel Toad Brewing Co located at 425 William
97
----
The Donut Palace located at 604 Alister
The Exchange located at 224 Mesquite
95
----
McAlister’s Deli located at 5801 Saratoga
Schlotzsky’s located at 5630 Saratoga
The Point located at 601 Chaparral
94
----
Hoegemeyers Barbeque located at 711 Concrete
93
----
My Favorite Muffin & Bagel Café located at 6418 Staples
92
----
Brewster St Icehouse located at 1724 Tancahua
Freebirds World Burrito located at 5425 SPID
Howard’s Bar-B-Que located at 1002 Antelope
Moby Dicks Restaurant located at 517 Alister
Subway located at 3921 Saratoga
Wendy’s Old Fashion Hamburgers located at 6438 Staples
91
----
Hornsby’s Seafood located at 2202 Ayers
Taqueria Jalisco #19 located at 4001 SPID
B-List
--------
87
---
La Ribera Restaurante #2 located at 1602 Morgan
Violations include:
Items in walk-in coolers need to be covered
Chemicals and medicines should not be stored above food prep area
Label and date all items
All units need thermometers
Dishwasher needs to be at proper sanitizing level
Dishes and pans need to be cleaned properly and dried before storing
86
----
Seafood & Spaghetti Works located at 910 Hwy 361
Violations include:
Dirty ceiling & fixtures above food prep areas
Dirty pizza oven
Provide a valid food managers card
Provide valid food handlers cards
Clean fan frill guards on ceiling in walk-in cooler
All food handlers must wear an adequate hair restraints
Corroded shelf racks in reach-in coolers need to be replaced or repaired and kept clean
84
----
Taqueria La Tapatia #2 at 5606 Everhart
Violations include:
Products in walk-in cooler & deli cooler at wrong temperature
Food needs to be covered at all times
Dishes and pans need to be cleaned properly and dried before storing
Dishwasher needs to be at proper sanitizing level
Dirty can opener
All units need visible thermometers
Gnats at bar
Employees must use drinking cups with lids
Employees with facial hair must wear beard restraints
Store wiping towels properly
Ceiling tiles need repaired
Areas behind equipment needs to be cleaned
Paper towels needed in restrooms