12 perfect scores on Kitchen Cops report for the week of Aug. 15 thru 19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, only on Action Ten News !
This is where we see who's been keeping it clean and who needs to clean it up.
12 perfect scores
Alexia's Event Center and Grill.
2429 Johanna
Ayers Event Center
3433 ayers
Birrieria El General
1721 modesto
Corpus Christi Produce
238 N. Port
Jean's Shaved Ice
10202 Waldron
Jewish Community Council Pre-School
750 Everhart
Kinder Care Learning Center
1354 Rodd Field
McDonald's
4102 Port
Perro Caliente
6629 Spurs Nation Drive
Subway
1250 Flour Bluff Drive
Whataburger
7702 SPID
Zoe Life
14902 Trinity Drive
Congratulations to all for keeping it clean and safe.
--------------
There are 24 places on the A list.
Appleby's
6691 SPID
93
Bingo Taco
4838 Crosstown Expwy
97
Brewster Street
5550 Holly
95
Chili's
5542 SPID
93
Church's
2901 Ayers
90
El Ranchero Tortilla Factory
3901 Carmen
97
Executive Surf Club
316 N. Chaparral
92
Executive Surf Club Back Bar
316 N. Chaparral
99
Guadalajara Grill
15906 FM 624
92
Jersey Mike's
1813 Ennis Joslin
99
Grimaldi's
La Palmera Mall
90
La Ribiera
1602 Morgan
94
La Stanza
615 Mesquite
97
Lazy Beach Brewing
7522 Bichon
97
Marco and Company
525 S. Staples
96
McDonald's
6306 Saratoga
93
Nueces Cafe
15552 Northwest Blvd
96
Nueces County Jail
901 Leopard
93
Saltgrass Steakhouse
6729 SPID
92
Sandi's Diner
704 Ayers
98
Blue Clove
5884 Everhart
92
Whataburger
5001 Saratoga
95
Whataburger
729 HWY 361
98
Wildcat Donuts
14241 Northwest Blvd
95
———————————
There are 4 on the B list.
Railroad Brewing Company
1214 N. Chaparral
89
4 violations;
Seal holes above food prep area
Clean vents above food prep area
Clemente Jack
4210 Green Grove
87
7 violations;
No food manager on site
No food handlers permits on site
No hot water
Price's Chef
1800 S. Alameda
87
8 violations;
Need to keep eggs in cooler
Need to wear hair nets/beard guards
This week's low score;
The Palace
5850 Everhart
83
8 violations;
Gnats
Store beer 6 inches off the ground