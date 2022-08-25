Watch Now
12 perfect scores on Kitchen Cops report for the week of Aug. 15 thru 19

12 Perfect scores. 24 on the A list. 4 on the B list
Posted at 3:44 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 16:44:49-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, only on Action Ten News !

This is where we see who's been keeping it clean and who needs to clean it up.

12 perfect scores

Alexia's Event Center and Grill.
2429 Johanna

Ayers Event Center
3433 ayers

Birrieria El General
1721 modesto

Corpus Christi Produce
238 N. Port

Jean's Shaved Ice
10202 Waldron

Jewish Community Council Pre-School
750 Everhart

Kinder Care Learning Center

1354 Rodd Field

McDonald's
4102 Port

Perro Caliente
6629 Spurs Nation Drive

Subway
1250 Flour Bluff Drive

Whataburger
7702 SPID

Zoe Life
14902 Trinity Drive

Congratulations to all for keeping it clean and safe.

--------------

There are 24 places on the A list.

Appleby's
6691 SPID
93

Bingo Taco
4838 Crosstown Expwy
97

Brewster Street
5550 Holly
95

Chili's
5542 SPID
93

Church's
2901 Ayers
90

El Ranchero Tortilla Factory
3901 Carmen
97

Executive Surf Club
316 N. Chaparral
92

Executive Surf Club Back Bar
316 N. Chaparral
99

Guadalajara Grill
15906 FM 624
92

Jersey Mike's
1813 Ennis Joslin
99

Grimaldi's
La Palmera Mall
90

La Ribiera
1602 Morgan
94

La Stanza
615 Mesquite
97

Lazy Beach Brewing
7522 Bichon
97

Marco and Company
525 S. Staples
96

McDonald's
6306 Saratoga
93

Nueces Cafe
15552 Northwest Blvd
96

Nueces County Jail
901 Leopard
93

Saltgrass Steakhouse
6729 SPID
92

Sandi's Diner
704 Ayers
98

Blue Clove
5884 Everhart
92

Whataburger
5001 Saratoga
95

Whataburger
729 HWY 361
98

Wildcat Donuts
14241 Northwest Blvd
95

———————————

There are 4 on the B list.

Railroad Brewing Company
1214 N. Chaparral
89

4 violations;
Seal holes above food prep area
Clean vents above food prep area

Clemente Jack
4210 Green Grove
87

7 violations;
No food manager on site
No food handlers permits on site
No hot water

Price's Chef
1800 S. Alameda
87

8 violations;
Need to keep eggs in cooler
Need to wear hair nets/beard guards

This week's low score;

The Palace
5850 Everhart
83

8 violations;
Gnats
Store beer 6 inches off the ground

