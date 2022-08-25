12 perfect scores on Kitchen Cops report for the week of Aug. 15 thru 19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Time for this week's Kitchen Cops report, only on Action Ten News !

This is where we see who's been keeping it clean and who needs to clean it up.

12 perfect scores

Alexia's Event Center and Grill.

2429 Johanna

Ayers Event Center

3433 ayers

Birrieria El General

1721 modesto

Corpus Christi Produce

238 N. Port

Jean's Shaved Ice

10202 Waldron

Jewish Community Council Pre-School

750 Everhart

Kinder Care Learning Center

1354 Rodd Field

McDonald's

4102 Port

Perro Caliente

6629 Spurs Nation Drive

Subway

1250 Flour Bluff Drive

Whataburger

7702 SPID

Zoe Life

14902 Trinity Drive

Congratulations to all for keeping it clean and safe.

--------------

There are 24 places on the A list.

Appleby's

6691 SPID

93

Bingo Taco

4838 Crosstown Expwy

97

Brewster Street

5550 Holly

95

Chili's

5542 SPID

93

Church's

2901 Ayers

90

El Ranchero Tortilla Factory

3901 Carmen

97

Executive Surf Club

316 N. Chaparral

92

Executive Surf Club Back Bar

316 N. Chaparral

99

Guadalajara Grill

15906 FM 624

92

Jersey Mike's

1813 Ennis Joslin

99

Grimaldi's

La Palmera Mall

90

La Ribiera

1602 Morgan

94

La Stanza

615 Mesquite

97

Lazy Beach Brewing

7522 Bichon

97

Marco and Company

525 S. Staples

96

McDonald's

6306 Saratoga

93

Nueces Cafe

15552 Northwest Blvd

96

Nueces County Jail

901 Leopard

93

Saltgrass Steakhouse

6729 SPID

92

Sandi's Diner

704 Ayers

98

Blue Clove

5884 Everhart

92

Whataburger

5001 Saratoga

95

Whataburger

729 HWY 361

98

Wildcat Donuts

14241 Northwest Blvd

95

———————————

There are 4 on the B list.

Railroad Brewing Company

1214 N. Chaparral

89

4 violations;

Seal holes above food prep area

Clean vents above food prep area

Clemente Jack

4210 Green Grove

87

7 violations;

No food manager on site

No food handlers permits on site

No hot water

Price's Chef

1800 S. Alameda

87

8 violations;

Need to keep eggs in cooler

Need to wear hair nets/beard guards

This week's low score;

The Palace

5850 Everhart

83

8 violations;

Gnats

Store beer 6 inches off the ground

