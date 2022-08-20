Jim Hogg County ISD focused on adding camera systems, fencing to update security

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday was the first day of school for Jim Hogg County ISD. This is a smaller district, that serves 1,100 students.

This year the superintendent Doctor Susana Garza is prioritizing safety and security.

One parent, Tanya Ramirez has three boys attending each of Jim Hogg County ISD campuses.

After seeing what happened in Uvalde, a community similar in size to Hebbronville Ramirez was concerned.

"Yesterday we went to orientation at the junior high and we saw the local enforcement agencies run through a pre-game of a plan in case something happens, and it's kind of eye-opening for parents,” she said.

Preparation for the new year started the first week of June.

Allison Gray teaches at the elementary school and has been actively involved in the changes happening within the district.

"I feel secure here and I know my perspective is different because I know what we train in behind closed doors,” Gray said.

"We're working on updating our camera systems. We're looking at changing some of our fencings to make it more restrictive to keep track of who’s coming in and out of the campus areas,” Garza explained.

She said that these changes made a big dent in their budget. She hopes the state will soon step in to even out the costs.

"Us as a rural community, because we don't have a lot of industry here that's going to bring us those tax revenues that we need. Maybe they'll be able to supplement that,” she added.

Jim Hogg County ISD is working closely with local law enforcement. Right now, administrators are looking at grants to get more equipment for their district police force.

