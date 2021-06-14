Is the Coastal Bend on track to meet the national goal for COVID-19 vaccines?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The numbers are stark. Most recent figures indicate 42% of eligible people in Nueces County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On July 1, 2020, there were close to 2,500 active cases of COVID-19 in Nueces County.

That's well below the current number of active cases of 584.

To avoid a potential rise in summer cases, Nueces County-Corpus Christi Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez

says more people need to get vaccinated and exercise caution with those who may not be vaccinated.

"We're still seeing that it's happening in congregate settings, so if you're fully vaccinated. you're good you don't have to wear a mask but if not, you should continue to wear a mask," said Rodriguez.

Health officials say cases may spike among people who haven't received a vaccination after the Fourth of July as crowds increase at local beaches.

President Biden has said he wants 70% of all Americans to have at least one dose by July 4.

Right now, the county is are not on track to meet that goal. The latest numbers from the Health Department show 52% of eligible people in Nueces County have received at least one dose.

If you are looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine, click here.