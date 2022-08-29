Inflation is taking its toll on local college students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Finaid, an online platform for student financial aid information predicts tuition rates will increase at about twice the general inflation rate.

College students tell KRIS 6 News they’re definitely feeling the rise in prices from tuition to school supplies.

“I try to apply to as many scholarships as I can because I don’t have a job or anything like that,” said Truc Ngyen.

Hannah Schulze is also counting dollars and cents.

"Inflation has created more stress for budgeting purposes," Schulze said.

Both students are seniors at the Island University. During their first week of school, Schulze calculated she’s paying more for everything.

“Books are a little more expensive because of shipping costs and there’s also food and groceries. I’m spending twice as much as I normally would have when I first started college in 2019,” Schulze said.

While students battle the high inflation rate. Lisa Perez, the Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students credits TAMUCC for doing its part to keep students healthy and happy.

“We’re trying to ensure we provide some healthy snacks for our students so they can be successful here on campus and eliminate food insecurities,” Perez said.

In partnership with the Coastal Bend Food Bank, the University helps feed students through Izzy’s Food Pantry. This semester the food pantry will hosts grocery giveaways.

“We actually host regular grocery giveaways throughout the semester. We have our next one on Sept.16th,” said Perez.

Perez adds, how the demand for food assistance has jumped. The pantry is fully booked with appointments. For this reason, she asks people in the community to help with donations.

Izzy's Food Pantry is partially supported by generous donations. Both non-perishable food items and monetary donations from the campus and community are gladly accepted.

Non-perishable food items can be donated at University Center 204.

