CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — House of Rock will feature a vintage poster art exhibit for Corpus Christi Art Walk beginning Friday. Apr. 2, 2021.

The posters will feature works from artists like Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin, and others.

The collection will be displayed from April 2 to May 3, 2021. You can find out more information about the House of Rock and the exhibition here and the Corpus Christi Art Walk here.