Hispanic Heritage Month: Mayor Gilbert Gomez and Robstown's cotton picking roots

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hispanic heritage is an integral part of Robstown’s history as cotton picking is an important part of that history.

Cotton picking is something Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez said he did as early as 3-years-old. He said he worked with his father up in Northern Texas after school and during summers.

“All of us here from Robstown are very proud to say that we’re Robstown cotton pickers,” Gomez said.

He said he grew up in a poor family and cotton picking was a way of life for his family.

“It was very hard work but also very rewarding knowing that we were learning some work ethic that would help us later on in life,” Gomez said.

Before becoming mayor, Gomez worked as a contractor for refineries and served as a Robstown police officer and later chief of police for 32 years. He said getting to know the community so well is what motivated him to run for mayor.

The Robstown Area Historical Museum details the history of Robstown, telling about how it started out as a single railroad crossing in the early 1900s. A store named Rob’s Place came soon there after and the name stuck, eventually becoming Robstown in 1907.

“In 1910, I believe it was, they established the brindle cotton gin and soon after that several other cotton gins became established in the area so this became sort of a cotton center,” Rumaldo Juarez, the museum’s director said.

Gomez said that because he’s lived in Robstown his whole life, he’s gotten to know and become a part of the culture and history that you can see at the museum. He said the city is a unique place because it’s a small town and many families have known each other for generations.

“We’re always there to help each other. Whether we agree with each other or we don’t agree with each other, but we’re always going to come out and help each other,” he said.