Experts say half of adults in the United States say they've experienced loneliness

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The loneliness epidemic is hitting people ages 15-24, especially hard, as university students are preparing for finals week.

“Finals week, it all has you very high strung,” Anthony Martinez said.

It’s a hectic time for thousands of students, including Martinez and Brianna Baker.

In his second year at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Martinez tells us it can be hard adjusting to college life.

“I remember personally that my friends and I would meet up every weekend and now I’m lucky to see them once a month,” Martinez said.

Baker felt the same way when she first arrived to Corpus Christi from Waco.

“It felt different being away from my family and trying to get used to living on my own and going to classes without being told too. It’s been a change of scenery and ideals,” Baker said.

Still, Baker was eager to make connections.

TAMU-CC Assistant Professor of Counseling Chris Leeth said everyone benefits from a growth fostering relationship. Without it out we experience social isolation leading to medical problems.

“When we experience isolation we have low energy, an increased risk of depression, and an increased risk of anxiety. Long term there's an increased risk of dementia,” Leeth said.

As a licensed councilor, Leeth recommends finding healthy ways to deal with feeling lonely.

“Try to find, grow or foster relationships,” Leeth said. “Find healthy alternatives if you can’t make a relationship. Go to the gym or read.”

The Surgeon General is calling on workplaces, schools, technology companies, community organizations, parents and other people to make changes that will boost the country’s connectedness. Helping to end the latest health epidemic.