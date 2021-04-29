Watch
Governor requests FEMA deadline extension

To help those impacted by February winter storm
Posted at 3:14 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 14:11:43-04

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has requested to extend the deadline for FEMA assistance for those impacted by the February winter storm to May 20, 2021. So far, more than 49,000 Texans have been approved for federal assistance so far resulting in more than $154.3 million in aid.

Renters approved can receive two months of financial assistance including security deposits. Homeowners approved can receive reimbursement for damages to wells, and/or septic systems, among other items.

To apply, click here.

