Nueces County Judge: Barbara Canales concedes to challenger Connie Scott

UPDATE (10:02 p.m.):

After 100 percent of voting centers have reported, Connie Scott remains on top with a 55.70 percent of the vote, while Barbara Canales has 44.3 percent of the vote.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Just after 9:30 p.m., KRIS 6 News' Bryan Hofmann was told that Barbara Canales, incumbent and Democratic candidate in the race for Nueces County Judge, has conceded to Republican challenger Connie Scott.

As of 9:50 p.m., 60/65 voting centers have reported, with Scott having 55.17 percent of the vote. Canales is behind with 44.83 percent of the vote.

More information will be available as it comes in later this evening, as votes are still being tallied at the Nueces County Courthouse.

