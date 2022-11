Corpus Christi City Bond 2022

Editors note: This information was provided by The City of Corpus Christi.

The $125 million Corpus Christi Bond 2022 Program, with no property tax rate increase, will be considered by voters on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

The Bond 2022 Program proposes 32 projects for City streets, parks, public safety, and libraries:

Proposition A – $92 million for street improvements

Proposition B – $20 million for park improvements

Proposition C - $10 million for public safety projects

Proposition D – $2.5 million for library improvements

THE BREAKDOWN:

STREETS $92.5 MILLION

DISTRICT 1 - $12.3M

Starlite Lane - (Violet to Leopard)

Surfside Boulevard - (Breakwater to Elm)

Upper/Middle/Lower/Broadway Street - (Coopers Alley to Twigg) Design Only

DISTRICT 2 - $15.3M

Alameda Street - (Airline to Everhart)

Alameda Street: Design Only - (Texan to Doddridge)

DISTRICT 3 - $12M

Bonner Drive - (Everhart to Flynn)

Carroll Lane - (SH 358 to Holly)

Martin Street - (Holly to Dorado)

DISTRICT 4 - $15.2M

Flour Bluff Drive - (Yorktown to Don Patricio)

Holly Road: Design Only - (Ennis Joslin to Paul Jones)

DISTRICT 5 - $6.3M

Timbergate Drive - (Snowgoose to Staples)

Aaron Drive - (Saratoga to Summer Winds)

CITY WIDE - $31.4M

McCampbell Road - (Agnes to Leopard)

Yorktown Boulevard - (Rodd Field to The Oso Bridge)

Beach Access No.3 - (SH 361 to Beach)

——————————————

PARKS $20M

DISTRICT 1 - $1.625M

Labonte Park Expansion

North Beach Eco Park - (Design Only)

DISTRICT 2 - $1.125M

Cole Park: (Playground Improvements)

DISTRICT 3 - $4.7M

City Sports Complex Phase 1

Westside Pony

Universal Little League

Sparkling City

DISTRICT 4 - $1.5M

Commodore Park

Flour Bluff Holly Road Railroad - (Trestle to Trail)

DISTRICT 5 - $10.3M

St. Denis Park

Bill Will Aquatic Center

CITY WIDE - $750K

Oso Golf Center Club House - (Planning and Design Only)

———————————————————-

PUBLIC SAFETY $10M

DISTRICT 1 - $1.0M

Calallen Police Sub-Station - Design Only

DISTRICT 5 - $4.0M

Far South Police Sub-Station - Design Only

DISTRICT 2 - $2.0M

Fire Station 10 Replacement - Design Only

DISTRICT 3 -- $3.0M

Fire Station 8 Replacement - Design Only

Fire Department Resource Center - Phase 2 (Wellness and Training)

——————————————————-

LIBRARY $2.5M

DISTRICT 1 - $2.5M

La Retama Central Library Renovation