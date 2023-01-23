Funeral services for Amethyst Silva held at Rosehill Memorial Park over the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Loved ones gathered at Rosehill Memorial Park cemetery on Saturday. They wore purple in honor of 11-year-old Amethyst Silva.

Schoolmates of Silva’s clenched a stuffed unicorn for their friend and family members held roses. This is how Amethyst is remembered.

“Purple, butterflies, unicorns, stranger things. Just don’t forget about her,” said the Silva family.

Melinda Cruz, Amethyst’s mother, tells us her daughter was one of a kind.

“All of my kids have unique names, they’re all unique in their own way and she was a special little gem, just like an amethyst,” said Cruz.

After going through an unimaginable tragic event, Robert Silva, Amethyst's father, said he wanted to put his little girl to rest.

“This will be my home away from home,” said Robert Silva. We’ll be here to visit Amee all the time.”

Now, Silva plans to focus on getting justice.

“This is far from over. I’m going to push for a law for Amethyst. No celebratory gunfire. This is not the last of me that you see or us,” said Robert Silva.

Rob Silva, Amethyst's brother, agrees with his father.

“We wish this never happened. There are other ways to celebrate, don’t shoot a gun,” said Rob Silva.

The Silva family will also honor Amethyst at the Nueces County Victims Memorial Garden on Ocean Drive.

One of many ways they will keep her legacy alive.