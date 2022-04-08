Free jungle themed child literacy event aims to inspire children to read

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — United Way of the Coastal Bend is hosting an event to promote child literacy this weekend.

It’s called Into the Wild. United Way along with La Retma Library hope this event will create a special experience to promote child literacy.

Showcasing a tale of quiet, shy giraffes. Books teaching young children about important social and emotional topics.

“There is a correlation between language and literacy development and academic success,” said one organizer.

United Ways early-childhood coalition, Success by 6 is organizing this event. Their director Sherry Peterson said it’s a cause they feel strongly about as kids head back to the classroom for in person learning

“We saw with our youngest children a huge impact in their expressive language,” said Peterson.

After scaling down their literacy events due to the pandemic. Organizers said they are prepared to welcome parents and children from across the Coastal Bend

“We give parents tools that they can use at home,” said Peterson.

Inexpensive ways to inspire children to read using crafts.

La Retama Library employees have participated in this event for 7 years.

Librarian Tiffany Belle said the library is a great resource in our community.

“We’re seeing a big turnout of them coming out now. Parents brining their children to story time,” said Belle.

Getting young children ready for school is one of the main motivators behind this event.

“Each section has an activity and a craft and games and crafts that will be tailored specifically for that theme,” said Belle.

There are 5 sections upstairs and downstairs all jungle themed and each area introduces a new concept.

This event is free to the public. Books will be given away to the first 300 guest. Animal costumes are encouraged.

Attached is a flyer with the information to this event.