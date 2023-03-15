Happening Wednesday March 15, a federal judge in Texas is holding a hearing on the biggest abortion-related case since the Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade last year.

At issue in Wednesday's case is medication abortion. Anti-abortion advocates have sued the Food and Drug Administration over medication used in that process.

The lawsuit is seeking several actions, including an injunction ordering the FDA to drop its approval of the drug, which would essentially block its use nationwide, at least temporarily.

Reproductive rights advocates who are in favor of the medication said if the judge sides with the plaintiffs, it will eliminate the most commonly used method of abortion care.

Former federal prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers said it would be unprecedented for a federal judge to rule against the FDA.

“There's never been an instance where anyone has overturned the ruling of the FDA against the FDA's wishes. And the notion that it's been 23 years and the FDA has repeatedly reaffirmed the efficacy and safety of this drug makes it sort of ridiculous,” former Federal Prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers said.

Both sides will have an opportunity to present their arguments today. The judge's first ruling on the case will be only on the preliminary injunction request. A decision in the case was expected as soon as Friday.

