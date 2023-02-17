Experts say there's no sign of relief in the battle to restock ADHD medication

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Adderall helps manage attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder.

Experts said they couldn't predict the sharp rise in ADHD diagnoses during the pandemic. Now there are too many people and limited medications.

Max Henson tells us he’s experienced the shortage firsthand.

“It’s amazing the different ways people have found to manage and live with their ADHD,” Henson said.

He knows others who have struggled.

“A friend also had to go to see the doctor every single month in order to get refills and sometimes he wasn’t able to get refills,” he said. “He would have to get a new prescription for a generic version of Adderall.”

The widespread scarcity is making people worried about Adderall alternatives, too.

“If there was a Vyvanse shortage. None of the other meds I took had the best side effects for me and it didn’t help me stay focused at all. I would feel a lot worse in general,” he added.

A fear for young adults across the United States as they wait for supplies to get back to normal.

Henson said despite the issue, people should still get help if they need it.

“If you feel like you might have ADHD, it doesn’t hurt to ask or self-diagnose. Look into the symptoms and see if they match with how you feel,” said Henson.

Some drug companies now expect the supply problems will last well into the spring.