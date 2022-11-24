Experts predict this will be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting Wednesday, and moving into Thursday morning there will be more people on the roads and in the airways.

In fact, AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5 percent increase over 2021 and a 98percent of pre-pandemic volumes. Many travelers tell KZTV they’re prepared to manage the crowds and possible delays.

“I know it’s going to be crowded but it’s a direct flight so hopefully once I get to Houston. I have a 3-hour layover which I think is plenty of time,” said Vicky Adler.

Caleigh Meldrum arrived at the airport to check-in.

“I got here early just in case anything happens,” said Meldrum.

Meldrum is one passenger who chose to fly rather than drive 9 hours back home to be with family for Thanksgiving.

“I’m a broke college student so flying was a better option. You get a deal going both ways,” Meldrum said.

Setting aside money concerns. Meldrum will be traveling with her dog Willow.

“I apparently forgot her shot records, but she has her collar and that has her record shots,” she said.

CCCIA Chief of Public Safety, John Hyland asks passengers to keep track of time and contact their airline.

“Still allow that two hours travel to get to the airport and realize that airlines start boarding 30 minutes before that flight time,” Hyland said.

While some people plan to fly.

Most travelers will drive to their destinations, much like last year.

For tips on how to stay safe on the road, click here.