Emergency SNAP benefits, its impact to local food banks, has come to an end

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to recent updates, based on family size, all SNAP households have been eligible to receive a minimum of $95 in emergency SNAP benefits.

Stephanie Constante and her family tells us they are preparing for some changes.

"So, that extra $300 is the extra money that we receive that will stop,” Constante said.

As a single mother of three. Constanate said she has to plan ahead.

"Maybe just stock up a little bit extra to get us through,” Constante said.

Constante is not alone. More than 1.5 million Texas families have benefited from the emergency SNAP funds and with food prices still rising, it leaves many in need.

Bea Hanson, the executive director of the Coastal bend Food Bank, said they're expecting to see more people reaching out for assistance.

"There's people who are living paycheck to paycheck and their money is just not stretching like it used to,” Hanson said.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank serves people in the Corpus Christi community, as well as 120 agencies in 11 surrounding counties. That being said, Hanson shares how difficult it can be to gauge the number of people who suffer from food insecurity.

"Every time we think things are going to slow down, it just picks up,” Hanson said. “So, that's how we prepare. We see the trend and them we start preparing for more people."

The Coastal Bend Food Bank is working on stocking up.

"We probably will have to go out and try to get better donations,” Hanson said.

Donations from partners and community members.

Another local food pantry at Catholic Charities tells Action 10 News that they are aware that the emergency SNAP benefits ended and are working with the Coastal Bend Food Bank to have more food available for any clients who need food assistance.