Downtown Corpus Christi residents experience strong winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People who live in downtown Corpus Christi tells us they're still in shock over what they heard and saw during last night’s wild weather.

Carson Bourque, who lives at Nueces Lofts said he has never experienced anything like it.

"I saw some broken glass on the sidewalk and some stuff knocked over,” Bourque said.

On North Chaparral Street, the sidewalk and the street was covered in shattered glass. Bourque said windows from the top floor of Nueces Lofts couldn't handle the force of the winds.

Nearby residents, Victoria Cantu and her friend Anastasia Sanchez compared it to hurricane force winds.

"My porch was completely blown around. All my plants were knocked over and there was a random box on my porch,” Cantu said.

Nueces Lofts tells us the Downtown Management District quickly cleaned up the glass. That's good news for locals who will be attending tonight's art walk.