'Dirty Dozen' list reveals foods with most, least pesticides

Strawberries continue to lead the "Dirty Dozen," a list of fruits and veggies with the most amount of pesticides.

A new report from the Environmental Working Group says the fruit topped the list of the sixth year in a row, followed by spinach, kale, collard greens, nectarines, apples and grapes. The group has also released a list of the cleanest fruits and vegetables, including avocados and sweet corn.

In a 2020 study, researchers say an increase in pesticide exposure can cause IQ loss and intellectual disability in children.

To see the full list of the dirtiest and the cleanest vegetables, click here.

