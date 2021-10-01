Dia de los Muertos celebration kicks off at K Space Contemporary

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is not a Mexican version of Halloween.

It's a two-day holiday to honor lost loved ones.

Families can create ofrendas or alters to honor family members that have passed away.

It begins on Nov.1, but a Coastal Bend business is starting celebrations today.

“We’re trying to keep the spirit of Dia de los Muertos alive in Corpus Christi,” said Michelle Smythe, executive director of K Space Contemporary at 623 N. Chaparral.

The massive Dia de los Muertos celebration, covering 10 blocks in downtown Corpus Christi, is being re-imagined this year.

“We canceled the street festival but we have a lot of other activities that we’re continuing this year,” Smythe said.

The vibrant colors, flowers, skeletons and even the faces of Dia de los Muertos are still a part of the celebration.

It all kicks off Friday with the art walk at K Space.

“When we open our Tienditas de Dia de los Muertos, our Dia de los Muertos art collection and Mil Milagros which is our other exhibition on display right now,” said Smythe.

Tienditas de Dia de Los Muertos is an art featuring handmade crafts.

Artist Laverrne Turruviate makes jewelry she says she spent seven months preparing for the event.

“I put my heart and soul into it, the colors, how I wanted the backdrop to look,” said vendor Laverrne Turruviate.

Other local artists say they are excited to not only have their art on display but also to reflect during this time.

“That's what it means to me, going all out, the celebration and most of all honoring those who have past,” said local artist Mabel Garza, whose art piece Simone will be featured at K Space along with 16 other artists.

The shopping event is happening today at K Space from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The art exhibiton will be open until Nov. 12, so there is plenty of time to take a look.

There are other events happening for Dia de los Muertos like the youth art exhibition and the Extravaganza de Pinatas opening on Oct. 22 that will run through Nov. 12.

The Ritz Theatre also welcomes people to participate in creating an alter display to honor the lives of loved one that will be open to view from Oct.28 to Nov. 5.

