Del Mar College honors late professor's legacy through plaza .

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special ceremony was held Thursday to honor a professor who dedicated more than four decades to Del Mar College.

The Mike Anzaldua Plaza was unveiled at the college's east campus.

It was named in honor of the late professor Mike Anzaldua, who was known for various roles within the college.

That includes the English department, the Stone Writing Center and the mariachi Del Mar musical initiative.

Anzaldua served 43 years with the college, before his passing in December 2012.

Del Mar College wanted to make sure his legacy lived on.

"He was at the heart of the campus, particularly here at the heritage campus," said Mark Escamilla, the president and CEO of Del Mar College. "He was one of the brilliant professors of our time here at the college."

Members of Anzaldua's family attended Thursday's ceremony, which had been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An official opening of the college's General Academic and Music Building Phase II also took place.

Both projects were funded by a 2014 bond referendum.