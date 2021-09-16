Del Mar College celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of virtual events over the next 30 days. Those presentations will be available from Wednesday through Oct. 15.

The college's libraries have created a guide to highlight resources about the month-long event, including e-books, films, articles and links to websites. You can access those resources by clicking here.

The virtual presentations include:

"Food and Culture: Vignettes from South Texas Family Life” is available Wednesday through Oct. 15 and can be accessed by clicking here.

"A Poetry Duet Recorded in Anzaldúa Plaza" is available Sept. 22 – Oct. 15 and can be accessed by clicking here.

Author Diana López Presents "Viva Corpus Christi!" is available Sept. 29 – Oct. 15 and can be accessed by clicking here.