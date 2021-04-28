Early morning grass fire contained after damaging a business and some heavy machinery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters put out a grass fire Wednesday morning. The fire started between Navigation Blvd. and Flato Rd. in Corpus Christi near the West Oso High School.

According to Nueces County ESD 2 Fire Chief Dale Scott, the fire covered a huge area and did some damage to a business. Several propane tanks and other heavy machinery at a business were damaged. It took fire crews several hours to get the fire under control.

Nueces County ESD 2, the Corpus Christi Fire Department, and the Annaville Fire Department all responded to the blaze.

No word on what started the blaze.

