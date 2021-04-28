Watch
Early morning grass fire contained after damaging a business and some heavy machinery

Fire broke out early Wednesday morning
crews on the scene
Grass fire
Posted at 4:22 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 11:00:06-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters put out a grass fire Wednesday morning. The fire started between Navigation Blvd. and Flato Rd. in Corpus Christi near the West Oso High School.

According to Nueces County ESD 2 Fire Chief Dale Scott, the fire covered a huge area and did some damage to a business. Several propane tanks and other heavy machinery at a business were damaged. It took fire crews several hours to get the fire under control.

Nueces County ESD 2, the Corpus Christi Fire Department, and the Annaville Fire Department all responded to the blaze.

No word on what started the blaze.

