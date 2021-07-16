Missing swimmer found safe

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire Chief Dale Scott says the missing swimmer has been found safe.

His current condition is unknown.

Crews were searching for the missing swimmer on White Cap Beach. Nueces County Emergency Services District 2 said multiple crews, including the Coast Guard, assisted in the search near beach marker 222.

The fire chief said five men were on vacation from New Mexico and went for a swim, but one didn’t made it back to the shore. The remaining four men were not injured.

This is a developing story.

