Corpus Christi Recreation Centers to offer extended hours Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is offering extended hours for its recreation centers Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 during CCISD’s Professional Development Day.

The city said its Oso Recreation Center at 1111 Bernice Dr. and Lindale Recreation Center at 3133 Swantner Dr. will be open from noon until 6:00 p.m. for kids age six to 16. Activities include sports, arts and crafts, games, and an afternoon snack will be provided.

Online Registration is required to take part, you can register for your child by clicking here.