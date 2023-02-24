Corpus Christi Planning Department want feedback from the Bayside area community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Swantner Park is a part of the Bayside Area planning district with the city of Corpus Christi. People who come out here told Action 10 News that they enjoy the scenery, like Sherry Floyd who took a walk on Thursday morning along with her dog Coco.

“It’s nice and beautiful. So many beautiful places to go and see,” Floyd said.

Floyd has lived in Corpus Christi all her life and she said there has been so many changes.

“Oh my god! It has grown so much,” Floyd said. “All going out towards the Bluff.”

But Floyd thinks there’s room for growth.

“They need to extend it coming from North Beach, all the way to Ocean Drive and fill in the parks so more families can enjoy,” Floyd said.

This is what the city wants to hear as they begin the process to adopt a new plan. Annika Yankee, the planning manager for the Bayside Area Development Plan, said the community can help bring changes to lasts the next 25 years.

“Now we’re getting to work on the Bayside plan. The last time it was reviews was back in 1995. So, it’s critical for us to get feedback from the community,” Yankee said.

The city’s planning department wants the publics feedback on existing conditions and their priorities and goals.

“Our proposed vision themes for this plan so far are healthy places, thriving neighborhoods and a connected network,” Yankee said.

Yankee said the team will be working on a draft plan over the next several months.

“Rest assured we'll be coming back to the community to say, this is our drat plan, did we get it right? Or what suggestions do you have,” Yankee said.

The Corpus Christi Planning Department has continued to work on the Bayside area development plan. Their goal is to have it adopted by fall of 2023.

To share your feedback, visit https://creatingcc.com.