Corpus Christi listed in top 15 "under-the-radar" cities list

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In today's housing market, fewer states are hotter than Texas. The latest census report shows nearly 4,000,000 people moved to the Lone Star state in the last decade and a new report ranks the best “Under-the-Radar” cities to live in.

Home financing website Orchard.com looked quality of life, home prices, the state of the housing market and school quality to come up with the list. Corpus Christi ranked 15th in the state overall.

The site reports "the median home price is just $235,600, and the median price per square foot is about on par with the state at $141. Though Corpus Christi is one of the 10 most populous cities in Texas, it doesn’t get the same shine as places like Austin and Houston. That’s okay — you can enjoy sub-20 minute commutes and schools near the state average on the beach instead."

