Corpus Christi gets lucky winning the Texas lotto

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People are purchasing a Texas lotto scratch off to win some big money and lately there’s been more interest.

“If you won the lottery, what would you do with the money? First, I would bless a lot of people that really need it and then I would buy a ranch and move out of Corpus Christi,” Ray Morales said.

“Buy a really cool car like a Maserati, Kuntaj or something like that,” Joey Ventura said.

Ventura and Morales are both dreaming of what it would be like to win the lottery.

After all, the odds could be in their favor. A winning ticket was bought in Corpus Christi on Tuesday, which is a level 5 winning ticket worth $1 million in the mega millions. The ticket was purchased at Walmart Supercenter on the South Staples.

So, Ventura keeps playing.

“Hopefully I’m next and it’ll be good for Prescott’s because they’re nice and we’ll win together so they’ll get a good percentage,” Ventura said.

Ventura buys his scratch offs at Prescott’s Meat Market, also known as the luckiest store in town.

The employees told Action 10 News that customers come in everyday to take a chance, purchasing a Texas Lotto scratch off ticket.

"We've been known for selling a winning ticket. People come in to buy the same ticket. They're coming from the South side and that's a good deal for us,” Annie Gonzales said.

Gonzales said Prescott’s sells around 8,000 tickets a day. Customers are waiting for them to open their doors early in the morning.

“We had a lot of big winners, and they keep coming. It only takes one ticket to win big,” Gonzales said.