Texas sees zero daily COVID-19 deaths for first time since March 2020

Posted at 11:19 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 13:05:45-04

Texas saw its first day of zero COVID-19 related deaths sinch March 2020, according to Governor Greg Abbott.

In a Sunday tweet, the governor also said that Texas is seeing the fewest COVID-19 cases in over 13 months, the lowest 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate ever, and the lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations in 11 months.

As of May 16, the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard shows 2,497,892 total confirmed cases, 388 of which were added yesterday. The DSHS is also reporting 36 older confirmed cases, and 226 probable cases, 19 of which were older probable cases.

There have been a total of 49,877 COVID-19 related fatalities as of May 16 and 2,786,075 recoveries.

