Texas liquor stores feeling the pinch of supply chain issues

The supply chain issues are impacting the supply of alcohol in the United States and for some companies in Texas.
Posted at 9:10 AM, Oct 25, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The supply chain issues are impacting the supply of alcohol in the United States.

It's particularly affecting glass, making it difficult for local manufacturers to produce their products.

Some Texas stores are limiting how many items customers can buy.

"This morning, when I got here, we had 50 people waiting in line just to see what we had coming in this morning because it's a guessing game for us just as the guest, they don't know what's coming, we don't know what's coming," said Jack Duke, regional manager of Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods in Dallas. "We see the orders the day before we get in the morning, we put it out for sale and they're going by the end of the day."

Duke says the company's alcohol available for sale is down about 25 percent since before COVID-19, but overall sales have increased by about 15 percent.

