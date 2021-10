DALLAS, Texas — Are you ready to get away?

Really far away?

Southwest Airlines is offering 40 percent off its flights to Hawaii between Jan. 6 and March 9.

It's part of an annual Hawaii fare sale.

You have to book your flight by the end of Thursday.

And you'll need to follow safety guidelines on the island.

And unvaccinated tourists must show a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the islands.