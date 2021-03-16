South by Southwest film screenings begin today

AUSTIN, Texas — Amid the pandemic, this year's South by Southwest Film Festival will occur online today through Saturday.

Among the 75 films being featured include "Introducing Selma Blair," a documentary chronicling a year in the life of actress Selma Blair as she fights her battle against multiple sclerosis. The film arrives on Discovery Plus later this year.

Some films will be screened in limited capacity screening rooms, which attendees will have to RSVP for. However, many will be available on-demand for the remainder of the week once they premier, with no limit on capacity.

For more information about how to access South by Southwest this year, check out their website here.

