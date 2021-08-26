Parents react to CCISD mask mandate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents are reacting to the Corpus Christi Independent School District’s new mask mandate.

“If you agree for this mask mandate, then good for you,” Carrie Moore, a parent and chair for the local chapter of Mom’s for Liberty. “What happens when the shoes on the other foot and someone you disagree with wants to mandate something on your child?”

Moore said it shouldn’t be up to school districts to enforce a mask policy.

“I’m not here to tell you if masks work or don’t work,” Moore said. “I’m here because we believe in parental rights to choose what’s best for my children.”

The CCISD is requiring students, faculty and staff to wear masks inside all campus facilities for 30 days.

District official said the decision was made after they saw an increase in COVID-19 transmission within the community.

“So we know outside of vaccines that masks is the number one mitigation measure,” Jennifer Arismendi, executive director for educational support and counseling services said.

Arismendi leads the district’s COVID-19 response team.

For many parents, the new mandate was a welcomed safety measure

“It gives me a piece of mind knowing when I’m not around, their still being protective and proactive being that my kids are so young that they are not eligible for the shot yet,” CCISD parent, Pearl Dianda said.

All staff are required to wear a mask, but students have a a choice opt out.

“The parent or guardian would contact the campus and request the opt out form and it will be sent to the parents,” Arismendi said.

Moore said asked why it’s students that don’t want to wear a mask that have to fill out a form.

“Where is this going?” Moore said. “They have not been transparent about how it’s going to be used. Are they going to segregate our kids from people that have masks on. We don’t know. And CCISD has not been transparent with us.”

Arismendi said the form is confidential.

“Discrimination is not a part of business in CCISD. You know I do understand parents fear across the board,” Arismendi said.

District officials said they will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the area and reassess before the mandate expires.

