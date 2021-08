Nueces County is reporting three deaths and 411 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday,

The deaths were two men and one woman in their 40’s, 80’s and 90’s. Their comorbidities included peripheral artery disease, dementia, obesity, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and hyperlipidemia. This brings the death toll in the county to 1,017.

There are now 59,143 total COVID-19 cases in the county with 51,632 recovered.