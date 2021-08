Nueces County is reporting 413 COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Tuesday.

The deaths were three men and three women in their 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. Their comorbidities included diabetes, hypertension and morbid obesity. This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 962.

There are now 50,756 total COVID-19 cases in the county with 49,078 recovered.