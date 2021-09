Nueces County reports five COVID-19 related deaths and 202 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The deaths were four men and one woman in their 40’s and 50’s. Their comorbidities included diabetes, liver disease, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and obesity. This brings the death count in the county to 1,113.

The total case count in the county is now at 63,609 with 58,448 recovered.