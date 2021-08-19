Nueces County reports 13 COVID-19 related deaths Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Public Health District reports 13 COVID-19 related deaths and 590 new cases for Nueces County Thursday.

"Our condolences go out to their family and friends," says a statement from the health district. "Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons."

The patients included six males and seven females with ages ranging from 20 to 100. The comorbidities among these patients included diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, hypothyroidism, hyperlipidemia, and obesity.

Wednesday, the health district reported 12 COVID-19 related deaths and 374 new cases in the county, making Thursday's number the second double-digit day count of deaths in a row.

At a COVID-19 press conference Wednesday, local health officials said 10 out of 12 deaths reported Wednesday were people who were unvaccinated. Local, state, federal, and global health officials and representatives recommend getting the COVD-19 vaccine as the Delta variant surges.

This graphic shows the positive COVID-19 tests in Nueces County from July 1 to August 16 and compares the vaccinated to the unvaccinated.

The high numbers are putting area hospitals in critical condition.

As of Thursday, the hospitalizations for the county are at 388 with 91 of those patients in intensive care.

The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has now risen to 54,364 and the total death count has risen to 935. 47,375 recoveries have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

The health district reminds Nueces County residents to use these strategies to help stop the spread.

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.

● Wear a mask when in public.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work.

● Get vaccinated as soon as eligible.

