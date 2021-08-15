Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Nueces County mandates masks for all public schools

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file logo
Nueces County sexual offenders sweep begins Friday
Nueces County logo
Posted at 5:15 PM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 18:32:00-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales has ordered all public schools in the county to require masks inside buildings for the next 30 days.

The county hosted a press conference on Sunday where they made the announcement. Dr. Ramachandruni was joined by Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales and City of Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez.

This comes after Brooks County and Jim Hogg County ISD announced new health protocols involving masks within the past week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.