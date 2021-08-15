Nueces County mandates masks for all public schools

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales has ordered all public schools in the county to require masks inside buildings for the next 30 days.

The county hosted a press conference on Sunday where they made the announcement. Dr. Ramachandruni was joined by Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales and City of Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez.

This comes after Brooks County and Jim Hogg County ISD announced new health protocols involving masks within the past week.