Navy will begin discharging sailors who aren't COVID-vaccinated.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Navy will start discharging sailors who don't get vaccinated against COVID-``19.

Officials said separation from the service will happen as soon as possible.

Sailors who previously refused to get vaccinated but have since changed their minds will be able to remain in uniform.

As of last week, the navy had just more than 5,700 sailors who were not vaccinated.

About half are asking for an exemption because of religious beliefs.

The Navy reports that no one will be discharged while those requests are pending.