Moderna aims for development of single-shot COVID-19, flu booster

Moderna is working on a single-shot booster for both COVID-19 and the flu.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel spoke at a panel of a virtual gathering hosted by the World Economic Forum during a session on the future of COVID-19.

He says Moderna hopes to make about 2 to 3 billion doses this year and hopes to have data from a new vaccine tweaked to address the omicron variant in March.

"A best-case scenario will be the fall of '23," Bancel said. "As a best-case scenario. I don't think it would happen in every country, but we believe it's possible to happen in some countries next year."