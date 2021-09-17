Local schools utilizing federally funded COVID-19 tests

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of local schools are opting into a program that makes COVID-19 testing readily available on site.

Richard Milburn Academy is just one of the many schools that are using the COVID-19 tests that are fully funded by the state thanks to an $800 million federal grant.

The Department of State Health Services and the Texas Education Agency are supporting school-based COVID-19 testing through the grant, and applications for the program are open to both private and public schools in Texas.

Schools taking part in the program are provided COVID-19 tests at no cost to the district. A quick training is required for faculty members that administer the tests on campus.

Schools are required to report testing results that adhere to grant guidelines and state requirements.

Schools in our area that have opted into the program are: