LIVE BLOG: Nueces County reports one death, 51 new cases COVID-19 Saturday

KRIS file photo.
Local information on our COVID-19 live blog.
Posted at 5:08 PM, May 01, 2021
CLICK HERE TO FIND TESTING LOCALLY

CLICK HERE TO FIND A VACCINATION SITE

Click here to search for your county pandemic trends. This tool provides in-depth pandemic numbers by county, from the Texas Department of State Health. The tool is updated daily.

5/1 updates:

4:40 p.m. - Nueces County reports one death and 51 new cases of COVID-19. The death was a man in his 60's, bringing the death total in the county to 775. There are now 41,797 total COVID-19 cases in the county, with 39,919 recovered.

Visit the previous local coronavirus LIVE BLOG here.

