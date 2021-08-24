Kingsville ISD approves indoor mask mandate

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Independent School District school board has voted to adopt a mask mandate to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"All Students, faculty, staff, and visitors must properly wear a face mask at all times while indoors," says the KISD website.

Kingsville ISD

The district also plans to supply face shields and masks for all students and staff.

The school board voted on the mandate Monday morning joining other area school districts.

Freer ISD and San Diego ISD have decided to mandate masks in their schools in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Freer ISD said in a Facebook post Monday that "due to litigation this week TEA is not regulating the governors mask order. Therefore Freer ISD will mandate mask/face coverings until further notice". This goes for all students, faculty, and staff while indoors.

San Diego High School said in a post that its district would require all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks inside all school buildings and at all school events. They revised both their dress code and return to school plan to reflect their changes.

Also on Monday, the Calallen ISD school board voted to keep wearing masks optional for the district.

Discussing and considering such a mandate was on the agenda for a special called school board meeting Monday, but members took no action after hearing from four members of the public who were all opposed to the proposal.

"Just represent us, and what’s best for our kids, and let us parents choose what’s best for them," Calallen ISD mother Tracie Hatch, one of the four speakers before the board, said.

No one spoke in favor of a mask mandate at Monday's meeting, but it was announced that, of the 17 emails the school district received on the issue, 14 of them were in support.

The board didn't vote on the proposed mask mandate, but members have the ability to take up the issue again at future meetings.

The possibility of a mask mandate still being on the table left some Calallen ISD parents with mixed feelings.

“I feel that’s our right as parents to choose what we feel is best for our children," mother Kati Simmons said. "And so I’m happy with where we are tonight, but I just hope it stays this way.”

