Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Insurance companies required to cover at-home tests starting Saturday

items.[0].videoTitle
If you are worried about home testing right now for the coronavirus, your health plan must over the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests starting Saturday.
Insurance companies will be required to pay for the cost of at-home testing starting Saturday
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 14:27:27-05

WASHINGTON, D.C. — If you are worried about home testing right now for the coronavirus, your health plan must over the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests starting Saturday.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced people don't need to visit their doctor first or get a prescription to get those free tests.

Insurance companies must pay for up to eight tests per covered individual per month.

And there will be no limit if a doctor orders or conducts a test after an office visit.

Home tests bought before Saturday don't qualify for reimbursement.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.