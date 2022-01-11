Insurance companies required to cover at-home tests starting Saturday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — If you are worried about home testing right now for the coronavirus, your health plan must over the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests starting Saturday.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced people don't need to visit their doctor first or get a prescription to get those free tests.

Insurance companies must pay for up to eight tests per covered individual per month.

And there will be no limit if a doctor orders or conducts a test after an office visit.

Home tests bought before Saturday don't qualify for reimbursement.