How officials are responding to Delta variant spreading to 40 states

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In the past three weeks the deadly Delta variant has spread in a new surge in 40 states.

It has gotten to the point where some hospitals are running out of beds.

Local governments are also taking action.

Health and city officials in Austin have raised the corona virus risk based guidelines.

Effective Sunday, L.A. county will require masks for everyone indoors, even those vaccinated and still 98 million Americans remain un-vaccinated.

"Its spreads more easily so its going to find those pockets in each community where people aren't vaccinated and its going to do a lot of damage," says CDC Director, Dr. Richard Besser.

While there have still been cases of fully vaccinated people getting the virus the main goal of the vaccine is to prevent people from becoming hospitalized.

The FDA is now reviewing data for a vaccine for children under ages 121 likely to be available this winter.

To find COVID-19 vaccine providers in your area visit, https://www.kristv.com/news/coronavirus/heres-where-to-find-covid-19-providers-in-our-area.