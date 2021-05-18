Hooks drop facemask order for fully vaccinated patrons

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks have dropped a facemask order for patrons who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 at Whataburger Field.

The order also includes children 2 years of age and younger.

The team's announcement places it in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent COVID-19 recommendations.

Courtesy photo. Hooks mask order released May 18.

It comes a day after the city made a similar order for city facilities. The ballpark is owned by the city.

Fully vaccinated individuals will continue to have the option to wear a mask if desired. The team "strongly encourages" fans who have not been vaccinated to wear face coverings during their visits to the ballpark.

The team also announced they will continue operating under reduced capacity at Whataburger Field under further notice.

According to the Corpus Christi–Nueces County Public Health District, you are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and two weeks after a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

And effective immediately, each fan may bring one bag of any size that is clear plastic or vinyl to the ballpark. Fans may also carry a small clutch no larger than 9 inches by 5 inches with or without a handle or strap. All bags are subject to search.