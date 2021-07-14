Health leaders say Delta variant could be in the Nueces County area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cases and hospitalizations are on the rise across the country and Nueces County is no exception, according to public health director Annette Rodriguez, the Delta variant could be to blame and it could be in the county.

"We don't have an official document that shows we have Delta in Nueces County," she said. "But it is obvious to us that the Delta variant is circulating in Nueces County."

She said that the department will be sending samples to the state.

"We're actually now allowed to send some of our samples to verify if it's Delta," Rodriguez said.

The younger population between the ages of 20 to 35 are being more affected by the variant, especially those who are not vaccinated.

"We're looking for those individuals that are positive, so we’re starting to send that off to the state," she said. "But still we want to find out if the Delta variant is circulating here in Nueces County."

While there have still been cases of fully vaccinated people getting the virus, the main goal of the vaccine is to prevent people from becoming hospitalized.

