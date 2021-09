CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Greenwood Senior Center will be doing vaccinations all week from 12:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

They will have Moderna first and second doses for those 18 and up, and Pfizer first and second doses for anyone 12 and older. They are also offering a third dose for the immunocompromised. You can find out if you qualify here.

Don't forget to bring your vaccine card if you have one.

For a full list of vaccination sites in Corpus Christi, click here.