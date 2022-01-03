Free COVID testing available at old Christus Spohn Memorial

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The recent surge in demand for COVID-19 testing in Nueces County has led to various testing sites expanding their hours.

Free testing will be available starting Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the old Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital on Hospital Boulevard. You can pre-register at the link here.

And the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation will have testing starting Monday through Friday.

They're open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and an appointment is required.

You can call 361-356-9572 to schedule yours.