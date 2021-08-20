Fire department starting new procedure to speed patient transfer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The high number of coronavirus cases is straining our hospitals.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department today began a new procedure to get patients out of ambulances and into emergency rooms as quickly as possible.

Fire Chief Robert Rocha tells us lately some patients have waited up to a couple of hours to get from the ambulance into the emergency room.

Rocha says yesterday the ER parking lot at Spohn Shoreline Hospital was filled with ambulances waiting to drop off their patients.

Today, as you can see, the situation wasn't nearly as dire.

The fire chief says they will now have liaisons at every hospital to help speed up the transfer.

